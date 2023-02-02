Elle Halo, the Milwaukee woman raising money to help Black transgender women transition

Elle Halo is on a mission. The activist and ever-busy organizer wants to help Black transgender women realize their true identity.

She believes everyone has a right to feel comfortable in their own skin and look the way they want to. So, she has taken that mission into her own hands. Halo created TRANCE Consulting. The goal is to be an all-encompassing resource for transgender and nonconforming people. It can be for mentorships, activism, or even a creative outlet.

“I want them to know that they deserve to have the things that they need," Halo said.

The organization is still in its infancy. It took Halo two years to get it off the ground. Right now, she is focusing on guiding women through their transitions. Halo received guidance during her transition and wants to pay it forward. That's why she created the Paris Ticca Mahone Memorial Transition Fund. It’s designed to help Black women pay for the cost of their gender transition. Paris Ticca Mahone was a dedicated LGBTQ activist in Milwaukee and one of the founding members of SHEBA, a space specifically designated to offer support and empower Black women of trans experience.

“A fund that's helping us to reach out personal transition goals like laser hair removal and hopefully one day to be able to support and help people with other medical procedures for transitioning," she said.

Halo raised $25,000 for the fund through grants like the Pride United Equity Fund, Planned Parenthood, Diverse and Resilient, multiple sponsorships, and donations. So far, eight women have been chosen to receive this all-expenses-paid treatment. The services are being done at various Milan Laser Hair Removal locations across the Milwaukee area.

“I want each of them to definitely feel that they are getting something that can help them with their alignment, but also want them to know that they are beautiful and powerful with or without changing their bodies or changing themselves," Halo said.

Many people regardless of their identity get laser hair removal. For Elle and her fund, it’s about making people feel good in their own skin. Especially when there are societal pressures to look one way, transitioning women may want to get rid of facial hair. Plus, the fund helps cover the cost of the roughly $3,000 treatment.

“In two to three years, I would like to start supporting people with small down payments when they are already pursuing other medical transition treatments like top surgery, bottom surgery, breast augmentation, silicon removal," Halo said.

For those looking to get involved or donate, reach out to Elle Halo on Facebook. You can also donate to the organization Loving On Black Women and leave a comment mentioning you'd like the funds to go towards TRANCE Consulting.

