Driving Change: Milwaukee entrepreneur honors black innovators in the auto industry

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee business owner Natasha Broxton is breaking barriers in an industry where Black ownership is rare.

As the owner of Select Auto Parts and Sales, located at 2500 W Cornell St. in Milwaukee, she runs one of the only Black-owned auto parts recyclers in the nation. Now, in honor of Black History Month, she’s launching a new initiative—Automotive in Black—to highlight the contributions of African Americans in the automotive world.

"They inspire me to keep going," Broxton said.

Through social media and in-store displays, Automotive in Black showcases Black innovators who have shaped the industry—from Garrett Morgan, the inventor of the traffic light, to C.R. Patterson, the first Black automaker.

When asked why this history is important to share, Broxton didn’t hesitate.

"It’s not put out there. We know about MLK, we know about Rosa Parks—but what about all these other contributions we’ve made to history that aren’t broadcasted?" she said.

For Broxton, representation is just one reason this campaign matters. Another? The challenges she faces as a Black woman in a male-dominated field.

"People doubt that I know what I’m doing—I face that a lot," she admitted. "And access to capital has always been a challenge."

Despite those obstacles, Broxton’s family has spent 40 years building a successful business on Milwaukee’s North Side. Now, she hopes Automotive in Black will inspire others to push past barriers and redefine the industry.

"One of the inventors I learned about, Garrett Morgan, created the stoplight. One of the creators of the Ford Bronco was a Black man—like, who would know that?" she said.

But Broxton’s mission doesn’t stop with Black History Month. She plans to expand the campaign into mentorship programs and partnerships with schools, ensuring the next generation learns about these hidden pioneers.

"One of the reasons I’m doing this is because I know this knowledge—this education, this history—can inspire someone else. Our young people need to see this," Broxton said.

For more on Automotive in Black and the pioneers it highlights, visit their Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/SelectAutoPartsMilwaukee

"I am Black history!" Broxton declared.

