City of Milwaukee to host ninth annual Black History program at City Hall this afternoon

MILWAUKEE — In recognition of Black History Month, the City of Milwaukee will host a free public celebration at 12 p.m. in the first-floor rotunda at City Hall.

The event, open to the public, will include music, dance, libations, and free food and refreshments, according to a release.

A Power Hour networking event will follow at 5:30 p.m. in the rotunda, also free and open to the public.

You can see the event flyer below:

City of Milwaukee

City Hall is located at 200 E. Wells St.

