Thursday, Feb. 1 was the first day of Black History Month. The month commemorates the achievements of African Americans and recognizes their central role in United States history and society.

Our Andrea Williams kicked off TMJ4’S celebration of black history month at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip