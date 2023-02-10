Black History Month trivia at Milwaukee's Company Brewing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Film and Company Brewing are hosting a Black History Month trivia on Friday, Feb. 10.

The trivia is from 6:30 PM 11:59 PM at the brewer at 735 East Center Street in Milwaukee, WI, 53212.

As organizers describe it, "Crew up and test your knowledge of all things Black history with a special evening of trivia that includes an eclectic mixture of history and contemporary pop culture. Stay afterward to soak up the party vibes courtesy of DJ LoLo!"

"P﻿lease visit MKEFILM.ORG/BHM for a complete list of events and screenings taking place throughout the month of February," according to organizers.

