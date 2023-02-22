Black Arts MKE presents 'Harlem Renaissance' throughout Black History Month

MILWAUKEE — In honor of Black History Month, Black Arts MKE is presenting a theatrical production for Milwaukee's youth titled "Harlem Renaissance".

"Our mission is to increase the availability and quality of African American arts and culture," said Barbara Wanzo, Executive Director of Black Arts MKE.

The Harlem Renaissance was the development of the Harlem neighborhood in New York City as a black cultural mecca from the 1910s through the 1930s.

More than 2,000 students from around Milwaukee will attend this play to learn about one of the most monumental artistic revolutions in American history.

They learn about the legendary "People's Poet" Langston Hughes, the "First Lady of Song" Ella Fitzgerald, and other legends from the era.

Malaina Moore, who is the Artistic Associate for Black Arts MKE, serves as the Director and Playwright of the show.

"Choosing characters like Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, people who really tried to push back on the white-centric boundaries that were already in place during that time for art was really important to me," said Moore.

Through this interactive performance, students are transported back to 'The Savoy', one of Harlem's hotspots that was known as the World's Finest Ballroom.

The kids learn scatting and dances like the Lindy Hop and the Snake.

From entertainment to business, the importance of black culture cannot be underestimated due to its numerous contributions to our current society.

Da'Naysiah is a 2nd grader at Milwaukee Academy of Science and reminds us why it's so important.

"Well, I learned a lot. I never knew... I thought that black was all about slavery, but I learned something new. I learned about how they get to express their self in the ways that they like and dance," said Da'Naysiah.

Even the actors, like Dos Feurtado, share that sentiment.

"Making sure people feel and see the excellence in black people and not just the sadness and the horror of it, but the beauty that comes with art," said Feurtado.

To find out more about Black Arts MKE, click here.

