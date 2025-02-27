Bay View High School culinary arts teacher leaves lasting impression on students beyond the kitchen

MILWAUKEE — At Bay View High School in Milwaukee, Ann Marie Sims is the heart of the culinary arts program, guiding teens as if they were her own.

"She's like that firecracker," senior Daniel Ramirez told TMJ4.

Ramirez was one of many who described Sims as an aunt or mother figure.

"It feels like a family, even with the students. I love her as a teacher," Ramirez said.

TMJ4 News "I feel like you are my kid. You’re a part of my community. I’m just as responsible for you as their parents are," Ann Marie Sims said about treating students like her own children. Sims is nearing nine years of teaching at Bay View High School. She teaches culinary, hospitality and tourism arts.

Sims is a proud Milwaukee Public Schools graduate who teaches hospitality, tourism, and culinary arts with purpose.

Over the years, student workspaces have evolved to include a new professional kitchen and opportunities with local restaurants and hotels to get them involved in all sides of the industry. Some of the opportunities include teens having a fine dining experience. As students guide the curriculum, they learn about food, leadership, management, and collaboration.

"I can't teach it to you. You have to experience it. So the best way for them to learn is to be in it," Sims explained.

TMJ4 News Ann Marie Sims works with one of her seniors in the school's new professional kitchen.

Sims grew up around cooking and restaurants. She was working toward opening a restaurant when this job came up nearly a decade ago. Sims admitted that she was hesitant at first.

"It was the best decision that I made," Sims said. "I always wanted to empower young people. I just wanted to give kids and people an opportunity to show themselves and to shine."

Former students working in the industry credit Sims for their success.

TMJ4 News Former student Jeremiah Price and Ann Marie Sims

"Her keeping it real with us inspired us. She doesn't sugarcoat anything. She tells it how it is, and if you're out of pocket, she'll let you know," said Jeremiah Price, chef at the Delta Sky Club at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

TMJ4 News Ann Marie Sims and former student Jordan Dorn

"In my hardest times, she was one of the only people I could go to," recalled Jordan Dorn, line chef at Swingin' Door Exchange.

"I am in awe, and I'm super proud of them," Sims stated. "The reason I do this is because there was a teacher in my life that impacted me. What my endeavor is to create a community for the students that was once created for me and show them that it's a rising tide that raises all boats."

