America’s Black Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee reopening Friday

MILWAUKEE — America's Black Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood will again reopen its door on Friday, Feb. 25 after 10 years.

A $10 million grant from an anonymous donor is allowing the doors to reopen next week following years of struggles to remain viable.

Located at the corner of Vel R. Philips and North Avenue in Milwaukee, America’s Black Holocaust Museum was founded in 1988 by Dr. James Cameron, who survived a lynching as a teenager. The museum was visited by thousands of people from all around the world, but was forced to close in 2008 due to the recession. However, it reopened virtually in 2012, and has continued to receive worldwide attention

In 2017, ground was broken for the a new site for the museum in the Bronzeville neighborhood, but it struggled with a lack of artifacts, exhibits, staff and educational programming.

But now, with a $10 million commitment made through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, museum CEO Robert Davis says it has been able to hire staff, finish the last three exhibits and purchase an additional building for educational space.

The museum’s physical re-opening will debut multiple new exhibits, including galleries of more than 400 years of African-American history. The renovated museum is also part of a redevelopment plan to spur economic growth and cultural vitality, including working with partners for affordable housing.

