AfroLatinidad and the influence of the diaspora on drumming

Steph was invited to a workshop hosted by Latino Arts for its Black History Month celebration.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 18:47:26-05

The African drum has influenced musical rhythms around the world.

In Wednesday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph was invited to a workshop hosted by Latino Arts for its Black History Month celebration, where students got a first-hand lesson from a professional percussionist who also taught her a beat or two.

Cecilio Negron Jr. has literally grown up with drums. His family is all professional musicians.

Negron knows the history and origin of each drum. Cecilio Negron plays and teaches all throughout Milwaukee.

His passion and knowledge are impressive and Steph will certainly keep this connection going.

Watch their full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News