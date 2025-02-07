6-year-old violinist to make history at Bucks game this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The moment Victoria Crawley-Washington picks up her violin, something magical happens. At just 6 years old, her talent soars far beyond her years. Nicknamed "The Wavey Princess Victoria," this young musician is inspiring people of all ages with her gift.

"I get to inspire other people to play the violin—young people, grown-ups, kids, babies—all kinds!" Victoria said with a bright smile.

TMJ4 Victoria Crawley-Washington Also Known As The Wavey Princess Victoria - 6 year old violinist



Now, she’s making history. Victoria is set to become the youngest African American musician to perform the Black National Anthem at a Milwaukee Bucks game. What makes her achievement even more remarkable? She’s only been playing for two years. Her mother, Danielle Washington, always knew Victoria was destined for something big.

"When she was born, I knew she would be a star," Washington said.

TMJ4 Danielle Washington, Victoria's Mom



Washington remembers exactly where she was when she got the life-changing news.

"I got a phone call—I was in the study. I was really excited, screamed really loud, and told her she had an opportunity to perform with the Bucks! She auditioned on Oct. 1, so I was screaming louder than she was!"

Victoria studies at UWM’s String Academy, where her violin teacher, Heidi Barker, has watched her talent flourish.

"I think excitement is my main feeling about it," Barker said. "I'm so thrilled for her, thrilled that people get to hear her hard work, her music—just thrilled to be part of it myself."

TMJ4

Heidi Barker - Violin Teacher UWM String Academy With Victoria and Danielle Washington



With this performance taking place in the middle of Black History Month, Victoria isn’t just playing the violin—she’s playing a role in history.

Before her big moment, she admitted to feeling just a little nervous.

"Are you nervous?" I asked.

"A tiny bit… but I practice every single day," she said confidently.

TMJ4 THE WAVEY PRINCESS VICTORIA IN ACTION!



Her dedication proves that talent, hard work and passion can break barriers—one note at a time.

So what does this rising star want to be when she grows up?

"A pilot, an engineer, an architect and an astronaut!" Victoria said without hesitation.

Victoria’s historic moment will take place this Sunday. And she has one final message—this one for Bucks star Damian Lillard.

"Hey Dame, what time is it? Vicky Time!!!"

