Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Actions

An easy holiday seafood recipe: One-pan puttanesca

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a one-pan seafood puttanesca that’s bold, briny and bursting with flavor. (Scripps News)
An easy holiday seafood recipe: One-pan puttanesca
Screenshot 2025-12-18 at 8.02.03 AM.png
Posted

Holiday cooking doesn’t have to be complicated.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a one-pan seafood puttanesca that’s bold, briny and bursting with flavor. It's a festive pasta dish inspired by the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Make these red wine braised short ribs for a cozy holiday dinner

Seafood Pasta Putanesca

Ingredients

  • 1lb pasta of choice
  • ½ lb shrimp (approx)
  • ½ lb calamari (approx)
  • ½ lb sea scallops (approx)
  • 4 anchovies, jarred in olive oil
  • ½ cup olives, kalamata and catelvetrano
  • 6 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp capers
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1-28 oz can of peeled or crushed San marzano tomatoes
  • ¼ tsp of salt (possible, see instructions)
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
    Optional: 1 tsp red pepper flakes, more or less, to taste
  • 2-3 cups reserved pasta water

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Holiday cocktail recipe: Learn how to make 'The Nutcracker'

Instructions

  • Heat a large, wide pan over low-medium heat and add the olive oil.
  • Mince the garlic and add it to the pan with the oil.
  • Cook the garlic for 2-3 minutes.
  • Add the anchovies to the same pan, breaking them up with a wooden spoon until they melt into the oil.
  • Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 1–2 minutes until it darkens slightly.
  • Roughly chop the olives and add the olives and capers to the pan.
  • Use your spoon to move all of the ingredients to the perimeter of the pan.
  • Pat the scallops dry.
  • Add the scallops to the pan and sear undisturbed for 2–3 minutes until deeply golden on each side.
  • Flip the scallops and cook for another 1–2 minutes, then remove them from the pan and set aside.
  • Add the red pepper flakes, if using, and black pepper.
  • Add the entire can of tomatoes. If you use peeled tomatoes, use your spoon to break them up.
  • Add about ¼ cup water to the can and swirl it around to pick up the remaining tomatoes. Dump the water into the pan.
  • Let the sauce simmer while you cook that pasta, shrimp, and calamari.
  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
  • Add the pasta and cook according to package directions until just al dente.
  • Remove the pasta with a slotted spoon and transfer to a large bowl.
  • Using the same boiling water, add the shrimp and cook for 4-5 minutes, just until pink and opaque.
  • Remove the shrimp with a slotted spoon and transfer to the bowl with the pasta.
  • Add the calamari to the same water and cook for 2-3 minutes, just until opaque.
  • Remove the calamari with a slotted spoon and add it to the bowl with the shrimp and pasta.
  • Add 1-2 cups of reserved pasta water to the sauce. Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer.
  • Taste the sauce before adding salt. Salt as needed.
  • Add the scallops to the sauce and cook for about 1 minute until fully cooked through.
  • In the pan or large bowl, toss the pasta, shrimp, and calamari with the tomato sauce.
  • Serve warm, garnished with fresh parsley.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Put a festive holiday twist on classic Hanukkah latkes with this recipe

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo