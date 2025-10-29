Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
140,000 bottles of cholesterol medication recalled because it may not dissolve properly

The FDA classified the recall as a Class II recall, which means consuming the product may cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."
Atorvastatin
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a drug company have recalled at least 140,000 bottles of the cholesterol medication because it may not properly dissolve when taken.

Ascend Laboratories of New Jersey initiated the recall for bottles of the atorvastatin calcium tablets, a generic version of Lipitor. The recall includes bottles of 10 milligram, 40 milligram, 20 milligram and 80 milligram tablets with various pill counts.

The FDA classified the recall as a Class II recall, which means consuming the product may cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

There are no specific instructions on what to do if you have the recalled medication.

Atorvastatin calcium tablets help to lower cholesterol in the body by blocking an enzyme that produces cholesterol. The recalled tablets may not digest properly, and therefore, they would be ineffective.

