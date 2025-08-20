The 'perfect salary' for most Americans isn’t six figures. Here's what it is

How much money would make Americans feel content? According to a new Talker Research survey, the “perfect salary” comes out to about $74,000 a year.

The study of 2,000 U.S. adults, conducted for SurePayroll by Paychex, found that while many view that figure as enough to be happy, nearly one in five believe they’d need to earn six figures to truly enjoy their lifestyle. Half of respondents admitted their current income doesn’t cover their needs, and about a quarter said they’re outright unhappy with their pay.

How would people spend money if they got a bump in pay? The survey found most people would put the money toward savings and investments (46%) or paying off bills (42%). Others pointed to everyday essentials like groceries (35%) or bigger goals such as travel (23%).

Still, many aren’t waiting around for their dream salary to appear. About a third of Americans are actively job hunting, and more than two-thirds are exploring ways to bring in extra income, including side hustles.

When it comes to what they are looking for in a new job, it's not always about money. The survey showed that 28% want more benefits, while 20% said a better work-life balance and more flexibility were important.