How to save on your Thanksgiving dinner: What to buy now to avoid a big bill later

Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, but experts say waiting until the last minute to shop could leave you with a hefty grocery bill.

From turkey and gravy to stuffing and pies, the cost of putting together a Thanksgiving feast can quickly add up.

Consumer experts recommend buying certain items now to spread out expenses and take advantage of early-season sales.

Omar Smith says there are some holiday must-haves he just can’t go without, no matter the price.

“Got to have the turkey, got to have the dressing,” Smith said.

But not everyone feels the same way. Rebecca and Nicki, another local pair, say rising food prices have them rethinking how they’ll celebrate this year.

“Last year we went out to eat,” Nicki said.

At Superior Grocers in Las Vegas, store director Janeth Hidalgo says it’s possible to enjoy a full Thanksgiving feast without breaking the bank — it just takes planning.

“I would definitely go for your items like your pumpkin, your canned collard greens, your cranberry sauce — all those items that have a really long lifespan,” Hidalgo said. “If you’re one of those who likes to buy your turkey or ham early, you can keep those frozen, so there’s no issue buying them right now.”

Hidalgo says now is the best time to stock up on pantry staples like flour, sugar, canned vegetables, and broth. Frozen items — such as pie crusts, stuffing mixes, and even meats — can also be purchased early if you have the freezer space.

She says shoppers should wait until closer to Thanksgiving for fresh desserts and baked goods.

“Absolutely wait for your pastries, your pies, gelatin, cake rolls. You want them nice and fresh, so I’d recommend buying those the day before or the day of,” Hidalgo added.

Still, for many families, buying in stages isn’t always an option.

“For struggling households, it’s hard to buy those things and save them if you’re living paycheck to paycheck,” Nicki said.

Retail experts also recommend comparing prices at multiple stores, clipping digital coupons, and taking advantage of loyalty programs for added savings. Some major retailers are even offering affordable Thanksgiving meal box deals to help families stretch their budgets.

As for Rebecca and Nicki, they’re grateful for the little breaks they can find this season.

“She works at a grocery store, so we get a free turkey,” Nicki said with a laugh.

Experts say the key to saving this Thanksgiving is simple, plan ahead, look for deals, and start shopping early.

This article was written by Shakeria Hawkins for the Scripps News Group in Las Vegas.