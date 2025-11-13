Battle of the Thanksgiving meal bundles: Which serves the biggest feast for less?

It seems like every year, more stores are entering the ring of Thanksgiving meal bundle deals, promising a fulfilling holiday dinner for a low cost. But which one reigns supreme?

The best meal bundle with the most value can depend on a variety of factors, such as how many people it is designed to feed and what sides or desserts are included.

RELATED STORY | Your Thanksgiving meal could be cheaper — but there’s a catch

Here is a look at some of the most popular bundles being advertised this year and what they include.

Aldi, feeds 10 people for $40: This bundle contains 21 products and ingredients to make a meal that includes turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. Aldi says the items that are part of the meal are purchased individually and marked on shelf. No coupons or memberships needed — but prices could potentially vary by location. The deal is available Oct. 15 through Dec. 24. It includes:



Whole turkey, 14 pounds, Jennie-O

Chicken broth

Condensed cream of mushroom soup

Evaporated milk

Hawaiian sweet rolls (1 pack)

Miniature marshmallows

Cut green beans (2 cans)

100% pure canned pumpkin

Shells & cheese (2 packages)

Brown gravy mix (3 packages)

Poultry spices & herbs

French fried onions

Pie crust

Chicken or cornbread stuffing (2 packages)

Whipped dairy topping

Yellow onions, 3 pounds

Baby peeled carrots

Celery

Cranberries

Sweet potatoes, 3 pounds

Russet potatoes, 10 pounds

Amazon, feeds 5 people for $25: This bundle can be ordered through Amazon Fresh Delivery by selecting the "Feed 5 for $25" option on the app. The deal will be available through Nov. 27 at participating stores. It includes:



Butterball frozen Turkey (sizes vary)

Reser’s homestyle stuffing

Reser’s homestyle gravy

Reser's green bean casserole

Reser's bistro signature mashed potatoes

Reser's cranberry orange relish

Kroger, feeds 10 for less than $50: The grocery giant has coined the name "Freshgiving" for its 16-item meal bundle. It claims to be a variety of ingredients and products that feed your family for less than $4.75 per person. It includes:



Kroger whole frozen turkey (14-16 pounds)

Kroger turkey stuffing

Kroger chicken broth

Kroger super sweet corn

Kroger baby carrots

Kroger whole berry cranberry sauce

Sweet jewel yams

Kroger Idaho potatoes

Campbell's turkey gravy

Kroger French sliced green beans

Kroger cream of mushroom soup

Kroger Crispy French-Fried Onions

Kroger brown and serve rolls

Kroger traditional ready-to-bake pie crusts

Kroger 100% pure canned pumpkin puree

Kroger original whipped topping

If you're worried less about a good deal and more about not having to do the cooking, Kroger is also offering meal bundles under its Home Chef brand for $75 to $170.

Publix, feeds 8 for $69.99: While this Florida-based grocery chain doesn't have one of the cheapest bundle options, it is one of the least labor-intensive. Publix has various heat-and-serve meal bundles for the holiday season, ranging in price and products. The cheapest option includes:



1 Fully cooked 9.5-12.5 lb turkey

2.5 lbs of Publix Deli Old-Fashioned Cornbread Dressing

2.5 lbs of Publix Deli Homestyle Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

16 oz of Publix Deli Cranberry Orange Relish

26 oz of Publix Deli Marshmallow Delight

32 oz of Publix Deli Homestyle Gravy

Target, feeds 4 for about $20: The retail chain says it is offering its most affordable Thanksgiving bundle ever. Outside of the bundle, you can add on pies or other sides for $4.99. The bundle includes:



Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen, up to 10 lb.)

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes (5 lb. bag)

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce (14 oz.)

Stove Top Stuffing Mix (6 oz.)

Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy (12 oz.)

Favorite Day Soft French Bread

Good & Gather Frozen Corn

Walmart, feeds 10 for less than $40: President Donald Trump keeps touting this meal bundle. While it has fewer items than last year's deal, it claims to feed more people. It includes:



Butterball Turkey, 13.5 lb. ($0.97/lb. — lowest price since 2019)

Kinder’s Fried Onions, 4.5 oz.

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz. (1 can)

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing, Twin Pack 2 x 6 oz.

Great Value Dinner Rolls, 12 ct.

Fresh Russet Potatoes, 5 lb.

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.

Great Value Baby Carrots, 2 lb.

Great Value Corn, 15 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Green Beans, 14.5 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Artisan Macaroni & Cheese, 12 oz. (3 boxes)

Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 0.87 oz. (2)

Great Value Pie Crusts

Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl. oz.

Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz.

RELATED STORY | Think mashed potatoes rule Thanksgiving? Think again