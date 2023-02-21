1 dead in critical incident near 91st and Silver Spring in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A large number of police responded to a critical incident near 91st and Silver Spring on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) battalion chief on scene tells us one person is dead, but would not comment on what sparked the incident.

Witnesses on scene tell TMJ4 News the incident involved a Milwaukee police officer and a suspect.

TMJ4 News is working to confirm this information.

MFD confirms they received a call for a car accident at the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submitted Silver Spring and 91st

TMJ4 91st and Silver Spring

