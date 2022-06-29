Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating The Fourth Of July With Patriotic Doughnuts And Free Treats

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the Fourth of July with a new doughnut collection and some free treats!

Now through July 4, any guest who visits a participating Krispy Kreme wearing red, white and blue can receive a free Original glazed doughnut — no purchase necessary. If you want more than one doughnut (and of course you do!), you can also get an Original glazed dozen free with the purchase of any dozen July 1-4 at participating shops.

While the deals are only good for Original glazed doughnuts, Krispy Kreme also launched a new “I Heart America” collection. The collection includes three new heart-shaped doughnuts and one glazed, all complete with stars, stripes and sprinkles.

Filled with Strawberries & Kreme, the Soaring Firework Heart doughnut is dipped in red icing and decorated with an icing drizzle and star sugar piece, while the Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart is filled with Cookies & Kreme, dipped in white icing and topped with cookie and icing drizzles. The Stars & Stripes Heart is filled with Kreme, dipped in white icing and decorated like a flag with a red icing drizzle and a star sprinkle blend, and the Star Spangled Sprinkle is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and topped with red and white star sprinkles.

The doughnuts are available in a limited-time Fourth of July-inspired dozen box.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut chain’s last limited release, Krispy Kreme’s “Pick of the Patch” summer collection, launched June 10 and includes four doughnuts with mixed berry, strawberry and blueberry flavors, including a new Mixed Berry Glaze.

Along with the new glaze flavor, the collection also features Mixed Berry Cobbler, Blueberry Cheesecake and Strawberry Shortcake.

Krispy Kreme

Some lucky Krispy Kreme fans can even get their hands on a completely different treat — ice cream! Krispy Kreme will soon begin dishing out ice cream created with the secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe at a handful of locations.

The ice cream menu includes seven shakes, hand-spun and flavored like some of the brand’s most popular doughnuts and soft serve in cups and waffle cones that are handmade with Krispy Kreme’s doughnut mix. Even the toppings and inclusions are unique and include, among others, dehydrated glazed doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme

Don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you? Cinnabon just launched a brand new treat you can find at your local Cinnabon mall bakery.

The new Chocolate BonBites are a chocolatey take on the shop’s Cinnabon BonBites treat. Baked with Cinnabon’s classic dough, the BonBites are layered with a chocolate schmear on the inside and topped with both chocolate frosting and cream cheese frosting. Yum!

Cinnabon

Happy treat-filled summer!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.