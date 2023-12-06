Tilton worked his way up the ladder with the Kenosha Fire Department

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Fire is putting its youthful department in the hands of one of its most experienced leaders.

Kenosha's Police and Fire Commission has chosen Deputy Chief Dan Tilton as Kenosha's next fire chief. The 27-year veteran is set to replace Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley this spring.

Bigley is retiring on April 1, 2024.

Tilton was hired by the Kenosha Fire Department in 1996. The 50-year-old served in nearly every rank from firefighter to house captain to deputy chief.

“I’m humbled,” Tilton said. “I’m honored that the Police and Fire Commission put their trust in me for this position.”

The Green Bay native served 24 years as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired as a lieutenant colonel after serving three tours to Afghanistan and Iraq.

“With his leadership, his experience, and most importantly his high character, I think he’s really going to do a fantastic job,” Bigley said.

Tilton said overseeing one of the youngest departments in recent years will be one of his biggest challenges.

Approximately 60 percent of the department has less than 10 years of experience.

“You just have to remember those roots,” Tilton said. “Remember that you performed those duties. You know what it’s like. You know the challenges. And do everything you can to support the line as they move forward to accomplish a difficult task in firefighting and emergency support.”

Kenosha Fire Lieutenant Ricardo Lebron said he’s confident in Tilton’s ability.

“One hundred thousand citizens of Kenosha sleep at night knowing that he’s in charge,” Lebron said. “And can sleep well.”

