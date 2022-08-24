Jacob Blake's uncle files federal lawsuit alleging 'torture' by Kenosha County sheriff, authorities

KENOSHA, Wis. — Jacob Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office and staff members over his arrest during protests last April.

Attorneys allege Blake was "tortured" by Kenosha County authorities after he was arrested during a protest in April of 2021. Justin Blake claims he was strapped into a restraint chair for seven hours. The lawsuit alleges it was "punishment for exercising his right to remain silent."

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and Kenosha County deputies are among the defendants listed in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit's date marks the second anniversary of the police-involved shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed.

The lawsuit says Justin Blake was "silently peacefully protesting" the shooting of his nephew when he was arrested for disorderly conduct on April 25, 2021.

The lawsuit asks the court for the following:

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and the Kenosha County Detention Facility be barred from using the emergency restraint chair

An order finding the defendants' actions were unlawful, illegal, and unconstitutional

Declaration the defendants' violated the First, Fourth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments

Immediate cessation of law enforcement use of the restraint chair

Delete any arrest records, booking photos, arrest information, fingerprint cards, and all data they have regarding Justin Blake

Require the defendants to pay pre-and post-judgment interest

Compensate Justin Blake for his injuries - compensatory, pecuniary, punitive and medical expense damages with interest



As previously reported, Justin Blake was among three arrested for disorderly conduct during the protest, which was outside the Kenosha Police Department headquarters. Protesters sat outside as they pushed for accountability for Officer Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Jacob Blake, as he returned to work. The protest was spearheaded by Justin Blake and Jacob Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr.

