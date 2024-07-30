JJ Watt, Culver's team up to launch 'JJ's Way' meal for charity

PRAIRIE DU SAC — A new Culver's meal will soon be available and it'll benefit charity. It's called the "JJ's Way."

The JJ's Way meal is a collaboration with former football player and Pewaukee native JJ Watt.

If you buy the JJ's Way meal, you're also contributing to a good cause. For every JJ's Way meal sold, $1 will go to the JJ Watt Foundation, up to $100,000,

The JJ Watt Foundation has raised more than $7.1 million for after-school athletics programs at middle schools since 2011.

“Culver’s is born and raised in Wisconsin, and we couldn’t imagine a more perfect partner for our first celebrity meal than JJ Watt,” said Julie Fussner, Culver’s chief marketing officer. “We know our guests will have a lot of fun experiencing Culver’s the way JJ does with the JJ’s Way meal—and giving back to a great cause while they do it.”

The JJ's Way is Watt's go-to Culver's order. The meal includes the Culver's Deluxe ButterBurger, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Culver's Signature Root Beer, and a Turtle Sundae with chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard.

“I grew up going to Culver’s all the time, so ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard bring back a lot of great memories,” said JJ Watt. “It’s crazy to think about having my own meal at a place I’ve been visiting with my friends and family since I was a kid, and I can’t wait to share it with Culver’s guests from back home in Wisconsin to Texas to Arizona and everywhere in between.”

The JJ's Way meal will be available from Monday, August 5, through Monday, September 9.

If you are interested in trying the JJ's Way meal, you can order ahead through the Culver's website or head to a nearby Culver's location.

