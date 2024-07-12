Kids can get crafty at JCPenney this summer with free art projects

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The second Saturday of every month is reserved for crafty fun — at least, it is at JCPenney!

The next JCPenney Kids Zone crafting event is on Saturday, July 13. Visit the store from 11 a.m.-noon so that your kids can enjoy a free craft activity.

For July’s craft, kids can make either a pair of flamingo or parrot glasses.

Along with their new set of glasses, kids will receive an ID badge and lanyard. They’ll also get a collector’s pin each month they attend — once they’ve completed six crafts, they can get a Master Medallion.

The fun isn’t just for kiddos — JCPenney offers a 10% discount to parents on the day of an event.

JCPenney will also have a Kids Zone event on August 10 where kids can color in their very own pencil pouch and notebook, perfect for back-to-school.

Supplies may be limited so we do recommend getting their closer to 11am than noon. These activities also require parents to accompany their children and stay on-site.

Find the JCPenney location near you and enjoy!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.