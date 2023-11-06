James Corden set for new celebrity talk show, but it won't be on TV

James Corden may have left his late-night talk show days behind, but he's not fully giving up the mic just yet.

Six months after wrapping CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the British comedian is diving into his next hosting chapter, and this time, it'll be a different medium: radio.

SiriusXM announced Monday it has established an agreement with Corden, bringing him into audio for the first time to host "This Life of Mine with James Corden."

Set for an early 2024 release, the weekly series will be available to the broadcast company's in-car or app subscribers and will continue Corden's memorable in-depth interviews with "the world's biggest stars, discussing the people, places, moments, and memories that made them who they are today," SiriusXM said.

"From favorite music and movies to books and advice, the show will seek to tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures," the company said in its announcement.

More details on the new show are expected to be announced Wednesday during SiriusXM's Next Generation Industry & Press Preview event, where the company will also debut its new streaming app — due out later this year — and new in-car and programming innovations.

"James Corden is an incredible talent who is always pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's president and chief content officer. "James has been a trailblazer in the entertainment business. We're so honored to welcome him to the SiriusXM family as he begins this next phase of his illustrious career and makes his mark in audio."

This is the first major career news since the Emmy Award-winning host finished his eighth season of "The Late Late Show" in April, citing his wish to spend more time with family in announcing the show's end. But he continues to work in the entertainment space, recently starring in and executive producing the series "Mammals," and executive producing Apple TV+'s "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" — based on the skit he made famous on his talk show.

Corden regarded the news of his SiriusXM show as the start of a "new chapter," fulfilling his dream to "have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire."

