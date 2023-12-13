In-N-Out Burger opens in 7th state as it plots eastward expansion

Popular West Coast fast food chain In-N-Out Burger opened its first location in Idaho on Tuesday as people lined up to be among the first in the state to try out the new location.

Nearly a dozen people were in line at 3 a.m. Tuesday at the new Meridian, Idaho, location. The line grew all the way up to the store's opening at 10:30 a.m.

Delivery truck driver Rick Jensen said one fan said he got in line a day in advance.

"It's really common. People who know In-N-Out Burger, it's really common for them to get in line early for these openings," said Jensen.

On a cold and foggy morning, the prospect of a hot and fresh In-N-Out burger drew fanatics like a moth to a flame.

"Why am I so excited? Because it's an In-N-Out Burger. Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger. I've been waiting for this for 20 years," said one eager fan camping overnight.

Once confined to the West Coast, In-N-Out is slowly growing its footprint throughout the U.S.

Colorado opened its first In-N-Out in 2020, which prompted long lines. In-N-Out also operates locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon.

The burger chain has also announced plans to open locations in New Mexico and Tennessee in the coming years.

The Meridian, Idaho, location also was a milestone opening for In-N-Out, marking the 400th location of the chain to open. Unlike most major fast-food chains, In-N-Out is not franchised-owned.

Scripps News Boise contributed to this report.

