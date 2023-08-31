Idalia exiting Carolina coast, leaving giant cleanup in 4 states

Once-powerful Idalia is heading out to sea early Thursday as a tropical storm after coming ashore Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane.

The storm's estimated top winds were 125 mph when it came ashore, which came hours after briefly attaining Category 4 status.

Idalia's current status

Tropical Storm Idalia is spinning along the North Carolina coast, packing top winds of 60 mph. Coastal Carolina could get an additional 2-4 inches of rain on Thursday before pulling away from the coast.

The National Hurricane Center said some areas of North Carolina's coast could experience 2-4 feet of water rise.

Where is Idalia going?

Idalia is expected to continue moving east as a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center said little change in its strength is expected in the next day or two, but gradual weakening is possible after that.

Idalia could approach Bermuda early next week as a tropical storm.

How much wind, rain did areas get?

The top recorded wind gust from Idalia came from Perry, Florida, where an 85 mph gust was measured at the Perry-Foley Airport. Keaton Beach, near where Idalia came ashore on Wednesday, recorded a peak wind gust of 77 mph.

High winds were also experienced in Georgia. Valdosta Regional Airport recorded a top wind gust of 67 mph.

Idalia also brought a large amount of rain, even with it being relatively fast-moving. Clearwater Beach, Florida, received 9.4 inches of rain from the storm. Valdosta had over 5 inches of rain.

Cleaning up

Although officials have already cleared many roadways, power remains out for some.

There are nearly 150,000 power customers, mostly in Florida's Big Bend region, without power as of Thursday morning, according to Poweroutage.us. There were also about 117,000 power outages in Georgia as of Thursday morning.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said all state bridges in the affected areas have been cleared and are safe. His office said crews cleared 6,600 miles of roadway on Wednesday after it made landfall.

DeSantis has called upon 5,300 members of the Florida National Guard to continue with cleanup efforts.

Airports reopen

Tampa International Airport began accepting arrivals at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The airport said it was fully operational as of 3 a.m. this morning.

Tallahassee International Airport fully reopened Wednesday afternoon.

Charleston International Airport suspended operations Wednesday evening. The airport is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday. About 18 flights leaving Charleston were canceled on Thursday, according to FlightAware.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is open, but it has already canceled 13 flights for Thursday, according to FlightAware.

