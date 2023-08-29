How to Start and Run a Stress Free Book Club + 5 Favorite Books so Far

Katie Pinkowski, lifestyle show producer talks about her love for books and how she started her very own stress free book club with her friend Monica. Book clubs can be high stress, but Katie shares four important rules that keep her club extremely low stress such as rotating who hosts, bringing snacks or wine and encouraging people to show up even if they haven't read or finished the book. She shares five book recommendations for anyone looking for something new to read and Katie inspires others to never be afraid of starting a book club of their own!