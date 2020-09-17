West Allis adds splash of color to Greenfield Ave

WEST ALLIS — Four new murals have gone up in West Allis along Greenfield Avenue as a way to add a splash of color to the street.

"Transforming this wall has been pretty amazing from start to finish," artist David Mueller said.

David and Hillarie Higgins are nearly ​finished with this mural titled 'Dile B for Birder.'

James Groh West Allis Living Streets is the city's newest mural program. It's throwing a splash of color on otherwise blank walls.

In that large white space above the crocodile's mouth, they will paint a bird, to symbolize how two unlike things can coexist. ​

"How we can forge relationships that may or may not be expected,” Mueller said.

This is the fourth mural painted along Greenfield Avenue. All of them are within a few blocks of each other starting at 66th Street and ending at 74th. It's part of the West Allis Living Streets mural program.

Four new murals have gone up in West Allis along Greenfield Avenue pic.twitter.com/Bv8sBAxUxN — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) September 17, 2020

“Art is losing its importance, but just inviting it into your everyday space is good for balance and life as a whole,” Mueller said.

It’s adding vibrancy to otherwise blank walls. Plus, they don’t have to be complicated to make an impact. Mueller chose his design because it has a meaning but it can also just be enjoyed.

“It's just supposed to be an easy piece that people can look at and smile and you know there’s like deeper meaning to it and everything but it's just supposed to be enjoyable.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip