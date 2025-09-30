Evergreen Theater gets permanent home in closed Green Bay school

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A nonprofit community theater group in Green Bay is planning a move into its first permanent rehearsal and performance space: the former Helen Keller Elementary School in the Green Bay Area Public School District.

In its 40-year history, Evergreen has never had its own permanent space. Show rehearsals are currently held in a warehouse on Morrow Street.

Props, set pieces, and costumes are housed across the street in another storage unit.

“We’ve just been all over the place,” said Dawn Byrne, the former Evergreen Theater Board President. “And, it has been a challenge, especially for our volunteers. We want to get everything to one space.”

September 22, the Green Bay school board approved Evergreen’s purchase ofKeller Elementary for $725,000.

Anonymous donors helped the group raise the funds.

“People take pride in the community that’s called theater,” Bryne said. She thanks those who have supported Evergreen over the years for helping make the move to the new space possible.

Byrne explained that Evergreen is expanding its workshop offerings for young actors, and as its community grows, it is outgrowing its current space.

“It all came together just at the right time,” Bryne said.

The Keller school site will house everything under one roof. Classrooms will become rehearsal rooms, workshop spaces, and storage areas for props, sets and costumes.

Evergreen plans to rent additional rooms to other community theatre groups in Green Bay.

“We’re hoping that we can encourage a community space that is welcoming to the arts,” Bryne expressed.

Evergreen is aiming to complete the move to the former school by the end of this year.

