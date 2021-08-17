Watch
HomepageHomepage Gallery

Relive your childhood at this vintage toy expo in southeast Wisconsin [PHOTOS]

A vintage toy expo is happening in Brookfield on Tuesday and then will move to Brown Deer Wednesday and Thursday. The organizer is known as the 'Toy Scout' and travels all over the country collecting and refurbishing toys. He has even been featured on the hit show Pawn Stars three times. Here are some of the best toys we saw at the expo:

IMG_4672.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4700.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4697.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4689.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4691.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4702.JPG
This is a $100,000 Hot Wheels car.Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4710.JPG
This is a $100,000 Hot Wheels car.Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4712.JPG
This is a $100,000 Hot Wheels car.Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4694.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4685.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4676.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4675.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4674.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4687.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4690.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4692.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4696.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4698.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4688.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
Steven Olikara
Photo by: Steven Olikara campaign
andre jacque.jpeg
Photo by: Wisconsin Department of Administration
firststage.jpeg
Photo by: TMJ4

Relive your childhood at this vintage toy expo in southeast Wisconsin [PHOTOS]

close-gallery
  • IMG_4672.JPG
  • IMG_4700.JPG
  • IMG_4697.JPG
  • IMG_4689.JPG
  • IMG_4691.JPG
  • IMG_4702.JPG
  • IMG_4710.JPG
  • IMG_4712.JPG
  • IMG_4694.JPG
  • IMG_4685.JPG
  • IMG_4676.JPG
  • IMG_4675.JPG
  • IMG_4674.JPG
  • IMG_4687.JPG
  • IMG_4690.JPG
  • IMG_4692.JPG
  • IMG_4696.JPG
  • IMG_4698.JPG
  • IMG_4688.JPG
  • Steven Olikara
  • andre jacque.jpeg
  • firststage.jpeg

Share

James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
This is a $100,000 Hot Wheels car.James Groh
This is a $100,000 Hot Wheels car.James Groh
This is a $100,000 Hot Wheels car.James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
Steven Olikara campaign
Wisconsin Department of Administration
TMJ4
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next