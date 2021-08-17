Relive your childhood at this vintage toy expo in southeast Wisconsin [PHOTOS]
A vintage toy expo is happening in Brookfield on Tuesday and then will move to Brown Deer Wednesday and Thursday. The organizer is known as the 'Toy Scout' and travels all over the country collecting and refurbishing toys. He has even been featured on the hit show Pawn Stars three times. Here are some of the best toys we saw at the expo:
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
This is a $100,000 Hot Wheels car.James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
