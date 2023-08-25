Mexican Fiesta 2023 takes over Milwaukee's Summerfest grounds [PHOTOS]
Milwaukee residents are heading back to the Summerfest grounds this weekend but this time, it's for Mexican Fiesta 2023!
Mexican Fiesta 2023 takes over Milwaukee's Summerfest groundsPhoto by: TMJ4 Mexican Fiesta 2023 takes over Milwaukee's Summerfest groundsPhoto by: TMJ4 Mexican Fiesta 2023 takes over Milwaukee's Summerfest groundsPhoto by: TMJ4 Mexican Fiesta 2023 takes over Milwaukee's Summerfest groundsPhoto by: TMJ4 Mexican Fiesta 2023 takes over Milwaukee's Summerfest groundsPhoto by: TMJ4 Mexican Fiesta 2023 takes over Milwaukee's Summerfest groundsPhoto by: TMJ4 Photo by: TMJ4 Photo by: TMJ4 Photo by: TMJ4