A look inside the Pabst Mansion [PHOTOS]

The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh
The Pabst Mansion is reopening April 10.James Groh