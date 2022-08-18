Fill Your Home With Bewitching Scents With These ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Candles

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We’re just about a month away from “Hocus Pocus 2,” hitting Disney+ on Sept. 30, but you can start practicing your witchcraft early with a new candle collection made specifically to celebrate the film.

The “Hocus Pocus 2” candle collection from Goose Creek features eight 14.5-ounce three-wick candles, all priced at $15. The scents include blends of food and woodsy aromas, like candy corn and marshmallows, or patchouli and “graveyard mist.”

Some of the captivating food scents include Forever Bewitching, Halloween Night, Full Moon, Hallows Eve and Come, We Fly, which smells of lime, grapefruit and sugar.

The woodsy options include Salem Forest, Brew Potion and Broom Squad. The packaging for Broom Squad features an image of the three mischievous sisters on their broomsticks, and the candle emits a forest scent mixed with sweet cream and campfire marshmallows.

And don’t worry — none of the candles have black flames, so you won’t be summoning the Sanderson Sisters!

The candle collection is far from the only line of “Hocus Pocus” products you’ll find this fall to help celebrate the much-anticipated sequel.

For starters, you can have breakfast with the Sanderson Sisters all October with the new “Hocus Pocus” cereal and “Hocus Pocus” coffee from coffee brewer Joffrey’s. While the cereal is berry-flavored, the coffee has notes of caramel apple and cinnamon.

You’ll also find a “Hocus Pocus” tarot deck, a Funko card game, a Sanderson Sisters Halloween inflatable, a board game, and a coloring book. You can even count down to the premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2” or Halloween night with a “Hocus Pocus” calendar.

Similar to an Advent calendar, this one includes 13 gifts, like mini books, mementos, games, decorations and other tricks and treats. If you want to count down to “Hocus Pocus 2,” you can start opening compartments in the calendar on Sept. 18, or begin on Oct. 19 if you want to count down to Halloween.

If you’re looking for other kinds of Halloween and fall candles, Bath & Body Works 2022 Halloween collection is now available and includes both new and returning spooky scents.

Returning scents include Vampire Blood, Pumpkin Carving and Ghoul Friend, while new scents include Spooky Cider Lane, which smells of apples, bourbon, maple syrup and vanilla.

While it’s not available just yet, you’ll also find a Halloween collection at Yankee Candle. The collection is set to launch on Aug. 26, but you can preview some of the products now.

Are you getting excited for Halloween?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.