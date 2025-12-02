WHO calls for urgent action to expand access to GLP-1 obesity treatments

The World Health Organization has issued its first guidance on the use of GLP-1 therapies for chronic, relapsing obesity, making it part of the agency’s broader plan to address the global obesity crisis.

The guidance calls for “urgent action” to expand manufacturing and improve affordability of the drugs, warning that even with a rapid increase in production, GLP-1 medication would reach fewer than 10% of people worldwide who could benefit.

WHO issued conditional recommendations for using GLP-1 therapies to treat obesity, alongside healthy eating habits and regular exercise. The recommendation is conditional because of concerns over long-term efficacy and safety, high costs, health system readiness, and equity in access.

“Obesity is a major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it, effectively and equitably,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. “While medication alone won’t solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms.”

Obesity is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer, WHO said. In the United States, insurers have long covered GLP-1 drugs for treating diabetes but typically have not covered them for weight loss. These medications can cost more than $1,000 per month.

Currently, GLP-1 medications for diabetes and obesity are administered by injection, though some companies are testing oral versions. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the drugs help manage blood sugar levels by triggering insulin release from the pancreas, slow digestion to limit glucose entering the bloodstream, and promote feelings of fullness.

WHO projects that without significant action, global obesity rates could double by 2030. The organization says it will develop a plan to prioritize access to GLP-1 medications for those who need them most.