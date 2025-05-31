ERIN, Wis. — High school golfers from Hartford Union High School in Washington County are among the approximately 2200 volunteers helping at the U.S. Women's Open, where they're gaining unique experience while supporting professional and some of the best amateur players.

Hartford Union High School adjusted its academic calendar this year, ending the school year early so families could participate in the Women's Open — from renting out their homes to volunteering at the tournament.

"What's it like to volunteer? It's been great!," said Kaia Homuth, a member of the Hartford Union High School girls golf team.

Watch: Hartford Union girls golf team volunteers at U.S. Women's Open

Eight members of the Hartford Union girls golf team are working at the driving range with various responsibilities.

Rita Kuepper and Kaia, both rising juniors on the Hartford team, are among those volunteering their time at the prestigious event.

Rita says it's been insightful watching the players practice because it's different than "how we do it."

TMJ4's Susan Kim asked whether the girls would be taking those tips with them when the high school girls season starts this fall and the girls said they would try.

Their responsibilities include putting the nameplates in the correct spots on the driving range, where the players are warming up. Other members are handing out bags of range balls for the women to warm up. One thing the girls know is to not talk to the players as they are trying to prepare for their round.

High school girls golf teams from across the area are volunteering at the tournament to help put on the event but to also to keep young people engaged in the game.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

