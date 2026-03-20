Green Bay Packers fans will gather Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of former CEO and President Bob Harlan.

Harlan died March 5. He was 89 years old. Harlan, who originally joined the organization in 1971, was elected President and CEO in 1989 and served as principal executive until his retirement in January 2008.

Watch: Green Bay Packers fans will gather Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of former CEO Bob Harlan

Bob Harlan life and legacy celebration planned

On the field, the Packers enjoyed a resurgence under Harlan’s guidance, posting the league’s best overall record, 152-88, from 1993-2007, and returning the Lombardi Trophy to Green Bay with a victory in Super Bowl XXXI. The successful period also included 13 straight .500-or-better seasons (1992-2004), an impressive accomplishment in the free agency era and the team’s best stretch since the 1930s and ‘40s. He also helped modernize the iconic stadium.

Olivia Harlan Dekker

Sports broadcaster, social media influencer, and Harlan's granddaughter, Olivia Harlan Dekker, joined TMJ4 News at 4 Friday to reflect on her grandfather's legacy and the importance of celebrating his life and legacy at Lambeau Field.

She told TMJ4 News that so many people reached out following her grandfather's death, but one statement that stood out was the feeling that Green Bay had lost a grandfather.

She remembers running around Lambeau Field as a child with Harlan, and he was so kind to everyone, knowing people's names and the names of their family members. Harlan is also legendary for answering his own phone.

Again, the public memorial will be this Monday

Olivia Harlan Dekker

in the Lambeau Field Atrium, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The family plans to speak around 4:00 pm.

A visitation and funeral mass will take place earlier in the day, from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral.

Both events were rescheduled because of the recent snowstorm. The full interview with Olivia Harlan Dekker is in this story.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

