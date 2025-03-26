Green Bay Airport requesting volunteers for NFL Draft

A call for volunteers was put out today by Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to help with the NFL Draft on April 23 and 24.

Volunteers are being asked to welcome the thousands of visitors expected to land in Green Bay for the NFL Draft. The volunteers will help answer travelers' questions about transportation and lodging while assisting them in navigating the airport.

Anyone interested in signing up for two-hour shifts can go online, email airportinfo@flygrb.com, or call 920-498-4800 and press 5.