You can get a free or discounted fitness tracker from many insurance companies

A fitness tracker, such as a Fitbit or an Apple Watch, makes it easy to monitor many aspects of your health. You can count steps, watch your heart rate and check your sleep habits, among other things. It can encourage you to be proactive and incorporate healthier habits while noticing any areas that would benefit from changes.

These devices can be expensive. But because they can be beneficial to maintaining and even improving overall wellness, many health insurance providers are offering them free of charge to subscribers. Others may offer a discount on them.

How To Find Out If You Qualify For A Free Fitness Tracker

The most straightforward way to see if your health insurance will cover any or all of the cost of a Fitbit, Apple Watch or other fitness tracker is to go directly to the source. Log in to your member website and look for a health and wellness discount section.

Some major health insurance providers who are known to offer free or discounted fitness trackers include the following.

Aetna members can earn a free Apple Watch by downloading the Attain by Aetna app, which allows them to rack up points by reaching health goals.

Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Blue 365 program gives members up to 20% off Fitbit devices and a free 12-month membership to Fitbit Premium.

Cigna’s Healthy Rewards program offers discounts on Garmin and FitBit devices.

Humana’s Go365 program lets you earn rewards like a Fitbit or Garmin watch by participating in health-oriented activities and challenges.

United Healthcare’s Motion app lets you work toward goals and earn a free Fitbit. Alternatively, if you are a UHC Medicare Advantage member, you are eligible for a free Fitbit device every two years.

Some companies provide free health services and tools to people enrolled in participating health plans. For instance, Lark Health offers free personalized coaching, a smart scale and a Fitbit.

Of course, plans vary, so checking with your insurance provider is the best bet. Also, read the fine print if you are eligible for a free fitness tracker. Your health insurance provider will likely be able to access data from the tracker and any associated apps you use.

