You can get 58-cent short stacks of pancakes for IHOP’s anniversary

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Restaurant chain IHOP is celebrating its 63rd anniversary this year by offering up a deal on pancakes you won’t want to miss.

On July 13, you can get a short stack of pancakes for just 58 cents, a nod to their founding year of 1958. The one-day-only offer will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at restaurants across the country.

A short stack of pancakes is normally priced at $5.59, so you will be saving $5.01 on your breakfast (or lunch or dinner). There is a limit of one 58-cent short stack per guest, and the offer cannot be combined with any other offers.

Brothers Al and Jerry Lapin started IHOP after being inspired by the tropical tastes of coconut syrup and dreaming up the idea of a local restaurant centered around pancakes. The first IHOP opened its doors in Toluca Lake, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Within four years, the number of restaurants increased to 50, and today, there are more than 1,600 locations nationwide.

If you’re craving more than a short stack of pancakes, you can add on to your 58 cent order with a side of bacon, eggs, potatoes or yes, even more pancakes.

Aside from regular pancakes, IHOP also serves up blueberry, New York cheesecake, cupcake, chocolate chip and other pancakes on their regular menu, with occasional seasonal flavors.

Pancake fans who like to dine out and make flapjacks in their own kitchens might know this little secret: you can make perfectly fluffy pancakes by separating the egg whites from the yolks. If you first mix the yolk in and then add unwhipped egg whites, the pancakes will be delicate on the inside, but crisp on the outside.

You can also take a tip from right from IHOP and use some of your leftover pancake batter to create an omelet. IHOP adds their pancake batter right into the eggs before the eggs turn into an omelet, which gives the omelet a full texture, just like the pancakes.

Will you be heading to your local IHOP on July 13 to score some 58 cent pancakes?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.