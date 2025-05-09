'Gentle and wise figure': Wisconsin priest recalls time training under Pope Leo XIV in Chicago

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Even local Catholic leaders were shocked by the election of an American to the highest position in the Church — but they consider it a pleasant surprise.



The election of the first-ever American pope was an exciting moment for all American Catholics and Midwestern Catholics, but especially one priest here at St. Norbert College. This priest, Father Matthew, knew now-Pope Leo as 'Father Bob.'

"It's always been kind of the understanding that an American wouldn't be elected, but the Holy Spirit surprises, and He did this time," Abbot Dane Radecki said.

"A great moment for American Catholicism, for Midwestern Catholicism," Fr. Matthew Dougherty said, "to have one of our own up in the papacy, and being that person who who is the source of unity for the worldwide Church."

When Fr. Matthew Dougherty studied at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago before coming to teach at St. Norbert, he need a spiritual director to find his vocation — and he chose an alumnus, Fr. Robert Prevost.

"I shared with him my struggles and concerns," Fr. Dougherty said. "And he always approached me with kindness and wisdom and very, very wise man, somebody I look up to greatly."

That was in 2014, when 'Fr. Bob' was a formation leader for the Augustinian order — an order closely tied to the Norbertines.

"In terms of the the shared values, of course, we take the three vows, we follow a simpler life," Abbot Radecki of St. Norbert Abbey said, "but I would say the most important thing is living and serving out of a community."

Abbot Radecki says the Norbertines have a house near where the new pope studied in Chicago.

"He studied at the same graduate school for theology that we all study at," he said. "So a couple of our guys have met him in their days at Catholic Theological Union."

The Abbot believes Pope Leo XIV will bring his Augustinian sense of community, and his global experience, as he served as an archbishop in Peru, to the papacy.

"His missionary spirit is something I hope he carries forward," Abbot Radecki said, "and especially because he also talked about peace, and we need a peacemaker in this world.

Fr. Matthew describes the new Holy Father's brief role in his life as a sort of spiritual therapist.

"I don't know what made him become the Pope, but I know that for me, he was always a very kind and gentle and wise figure who was very kind of quiet," Fr. Dougherty said. "[He] wasn't a very big personality, just a very quiet, steady hand, and a very wise person who helped me greatly in spiritual life."

Fr. Matthew has not seen the new pope since, but also believes he'll bring unity, and a Midwestern perspective, to the Vatican.

Fr. Matthew has not seen the new pope since, but also believes he'll bring unity, and a Midwestern perspective, to the Vatican.