Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Harley-Davidson museum to show Bob Uecker’s motorcycle for a limited time

A limited-time display connects “Mr. Baseball” to Milwaukee’s other great tradition: the open road.
Bob Uecker Motorcycle
Harley-Davidson Motor Company
Known for his deep ties to Milwaukee, Uecker’s passion for Harley-Davidson was as genuine as his presence behind the mic.
Bob Uecker Motorcycle
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Bob Uecker has long been the voice of Milwaukee. Beloved for his quick wit, storytelling, and legendary broadcasting career, “Mr. Baseball” is synonymous with the city.

Now, fans have a rare chance to see another side of the hometown icon—his personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle, on loan from his family and on display at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee.

For six-months, visitors can view Uecker’s motorcycle up close and experience the connection he shared with Harley-Davidson and the open road. The exhibit is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Known for his deep ties to Milwaukee, Uecker’s passion for Harley-Davidson was as genuine as his presence behind the mic.

“Bob Uecker’s story is woven into the fabric of Milwaukee, and his Harley-Davidson motorcycle is a meaningful reminder of how much this city meant to him,” Amber Christopher, general manager, Harley-Davidson Museum and Milwaukee Experiences said. “We’re honored to share this piece of his life with baseball fans and visitors to the H-D Museum.”

Visitors will also want to explore This Is Me, a new exhibition that celebrates personal stories and the motorcycles that shaped them, including Elvis Presley’s personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle, also currently on display. Together, the motorcycles of Presley and Uecker connect two cultural icons: one a king of rock ’n’ roll, the other a voice of baseball, to the freedom and spirit of Harley-Davidson.

Admission is $22 for adults, $16 for those 65 and older, $14 for students with ID, $8 for kids between five and 17 years old and free for kids under five years old.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo