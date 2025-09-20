Harley-Davidson museum to show Bob Uecker’s motorcycle for a limited time

MILWAUKEE — Bob Uecker has long been the voice of Milwaukee. Beloved for his quick wit, storytelling, and legendary broadcasting career, “Mr. Baseball” is synonymous with the city.

Now, fans have a rare chance to see another side of the hometown icon—his personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle, on loan from his family and on display at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee.

For six-months, visitors can view Uecker’s motorcycle up close and experience the connection he shared with Harley-Davidson and the open road. The exhibit is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Known for his deep ties to Milwaukee, Uecker’s passion for Harley-Davidson was as genuine as his presence behind the mic.

“Bob Uecker’s story is woven into the fabric of Milwaukee, and his Harley-Davidson motorcycle is a meaningful reminder of how much this city meant to him,” Amber Christopher, general manager, Harley-Davidson Museum and Milwaukee Experiences said. “We’re honored to share this piece of his life with baseball fans and visitors to the H-D Museum.”

Visitors will also want to explore This Is Me, a new exhibition that celebrates personal stories and the motorcycles that shaped them, including Elvis Presley’s personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle, also currently on display. Together, the motorcycles of Presley and Uecker connect two cultural icons: one a king of rock ’n’ roll, the other a voice of baseball, to the freedom and spirit of Harley-Davidson.

Admission is $22 for adults, $16 for those 65 and older, $14 for students with ID, $8 for kids between five and 17 years old and free for kids under five years old.

