8 freebies and deals to celebrate new graduates

Congratulations to the Class of 2023! You’ve mastered all your classes, earned your diploma or degree and now it’s time to celebrate.

After the graduation ceremonies and parties die down, it may seem like the festivities are over. But, there are a variety of companies that are offering freebies and discounts to new graduates to help keep the celebration going!

Here’s a roundup of some of the best deals offered with graduates in mind. Get ready to enjoy some free food, shopping discounts and more.

Free 6-Pack of Insomnia Cookies

Hey, grads! If you’re dropping by your local Insomnia Cookies for a snack, all you need to do is spend $5 and you’ll get a bonus 6-pack of classic cookies. This deal is good through June 18.

You will need to bring proof of graduation which can be your degree or diploma, cap and gown or other item to show you’re a member of the Class of 2023.

Check out the Facebook post below to learn how to score some amazing cookies.

Free Cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery

Cupcakes are a great way to celebrate any occasion, including graduation. That’s why Magnolia Bakery is passing out a free classic cupcake to any 2023 graduate who shows up with a cap and gown or diploma/degree. This deal is good through June 30.

Free 6-Month Amazon Prime Student Membership

This is for the graduating high school seniors who are off to college next semester! Amazon offers a free 6-month trial for its Prime Student membership.

Eligible students receive free delivery on qualifying purchases, thousands of streaming titles in music, TV and movies, free e-books (and discounts on rental textbooks) and more. It’s a great way to maximize savings on those purchases for your dorm room or new apartment.

Once the free trial ends, students can continue their membership for just $7.49 a month, a 50% discount off the normal $14.99 price.

Free Microsoft Software Bundle

Another deal for incoming college students comes from Microsoft. Students can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. This bundle includes Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Microsoft Teams and other essential tools.

All a student has to do is go to the Microsoft 365 Education website and enter a valid school email address to start the sign-up process.

Restaurant Gift Card Bonus Deals

While this may not be a specific deal for graduates, we think it’s a deal they should jump on. Many graduates need to pick up gift cards for fellow alums, and wouldn’t it be nice to get some for yourself as a bonus?

The Krazy Coupon Lady highlights a variety of deals from restaurants around the country including some buy $25, get $5 free promotions from Blaze Pizza, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Red Robin and Smashburger. Or you can do a buy $50/get $10 free card at Applebees, Chili’s, IHOP and more.

Free and Discounted Professional Memberships

A variety of professional organizations offer free or discounted memberships to recent college or graduate school alums. If you’re intending to enter the workforce in architecture, engineering, mathematics, psychology or other disciplines, these organizations can help you network and continue learning in your field. Some organizations offering new members a fee waiver or discounts of up to 80% off enrollment.

Graduate Discounts on Car Purchase or Lease

One of the biggest purchases a new graduate makes is a new car. That’s why a number of car manufacturers created graduate rebates and discount programs for eligible customers.

The Toyota College Grad Rebate is available for college students who have graduated in the past two calendar years or plan to graduate within the next six months. Customers must also show proof of current employment.

The $500 rebate is good on select new Toyota models and can be used toward a purchase or a lease (based on credit approval). Get the full qualification details at the Toyota College Grad Rebate website.

Nissan also offers a comparable $500 cash-back deal for graduates that can be used in addition to other discounts. Customers must meet eligibility requirements for this program.

Free Donuts from Krispy Kreme

On May 24, graduates of the Class of 2023 can pick up a FREE dozen of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. What is better than a dozen of those delicious glazed donuts? Get the full details here on how to claim your free treat!

