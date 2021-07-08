Here’s how to get a free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos tacos are returning to Taco Bell menus across the country, and the fast-food chain is celebrating this tasty comeback by offering free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos tacos to basketball fans when their team pulls a mid-game comeback of their own.

During the 2021 NBA Finals series, Taco Bell’s “Stolen Game” promotion will give NBA fans the chance to grab a free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos taco if a team makes a triumphant comeback and wins the game after trailing behind at halftime.

The brand’s Twitter account announced the promotion on July 1, complete with a photo of that fiery-red, spicy-shelled taco:

If a team comes from behind after halftime to win an NBA Finals game, America gets a FREE Flamin’ Hot @Doritos Locos Tacos. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) July 1, 2021

Taco Bell has done similar promotions during the NBA Finals in years past, like the “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” deal, in which free Doritos Locos tacos were given out when the road team “stole” a win from the home team in the final basketball showdowns.

The brand has also done a baseball version of the promotion with its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” offer during the World Series. In 2020, the freebies happened thusly: If a base was stolen by any player for either team during any game of the World Series championship, anyone who was a registered member of the Taco Bell (Beta) Rewards Program was eligible to receive one free Doritos Locos Taco at participating Taco Bell restaurants.

While this year’s “Stolen Game” promo has a similar “stealing” theme, it also celebrates the idea of the gleeful comeback, in keeping with the return of Taco Bell’s spicy, crunchy Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos tacos. The tacos are filled with ground beef, cheese and lettuce, but the real star player is the spicy hard shell made to taste like Flamin’ Hot Doritos.

If a “Stolen Game” occurs during the NBA Finals this year, Taco Bell will make an announcement through its media channels, including via press release and the Taco Bell website, declaring that customers can obtain their one free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos taco on a “redemption date” to be announced.

Then, on that date, taco-loving sports fans can visit any participating Taco Bell and request their free taco. (The freebie will not be available with delivery orders.)

Apparently, the chances of witnessing a comeback during the NBA Finals are pretty good, as it has occurred in seven of the last 10 championship series.

Will you be tuning into the NBA Finals this year, hoping to score a Taco Bell freebie?

