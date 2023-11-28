CONTEST ENTRY MATERIAL

PROJECT: DRIVE SAFER OVERVIEW

These three reports from day one, the six-month point and the final week of Project: Drive Safer serve as milestones in our year-long project.

ENGINEERING

These seven stories represent a portion of our reporting on how engineering decisions contributed to Milwaukee's reckless driving problems.

ENFORCEMENT

EDUCATION

SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIAL

MASTER STORY LIST

The TMJ4 News team reported 468 stories over the course of Project: Drive Safer. The video submissions with this entry represent but a portion of our effort. For more details on the individual reports and a complete accounting of our daily commitment to the project, please see the attached master story list.

LEGISLATION

During Project: Drive Safer, the Wisconsin legislature introduced multiple bills addressing reckless driving and its underlying causes. The bills’ authors credit the dogged reporting of the TMJ4 News team for their passage. The text of the three bills signed into law is attached.

TOWN HALLS

TMJ4 News twice gathered the community for town hall meetings on reckless driving in Milwaukee. First, we heard from city, county, and state officials on what the problem and solutions look like from their perspective. Several months later, we gathered a group of leading community members to focus on the solutions they would like to see based on their unique experiences.



MARKETING AND PROMOTION

WTMJ-TV dedicated tens of thousands of dollars of commercial time to keep the message of Project: Drive Safer top of mind outside of our news coverage. We also reached people on Milwaukee County Transit buses with a four month-long campaign that played our message on every bus in the system.



ADOPT A DRIVER CAMPAIGN

Our reporting discovered a lack of access to affordable drivers’ education classes was a major barrier to safer streets. In response, WTMJ-TV, the Scripps Howard Foundation, and the Greater Milwaukee Urban League formed a partnership to give disadvantaged students better access to drivers’ ed. After a month-long on-air fundraising campaign, we delivered more than $13,000 to the Urban League. That is enough to put at least 30 students through the Urban League’s classroom and behind-the-wheel program.

OTHER COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Feedback from the community was overwhelming. More than 200 people reached out with stories of how reckless driving impacted their lives. Praise for our commitment to this issue – and improving people’s lives – came from every level of government. Even a Catholic Bishop in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee proclaimed Project: Drive Safer as “an answer to his prayers.”

