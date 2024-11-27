Former Kewaskum police officer sentenced to 2 years in prison for bestiality charges

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac County judge Tuesday ordered former Kewaskum police officer Steven Rosales to serve two years in jail, and another year of probation after that for bestiality charges.

A warning: the details in this case are disturbing.

Rosales previously pleaded guilty to several counts of bestiality for having sex with his dog.

He was also charged for sending photos and messages related to the sex acts to another person, but those charges were dropped.

The state recommended five years in prison and nine years of probation.

"There's not an excuse, there's not an explanation, and there's no acceptance within society for the criminal conduct the defendant engaged in," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in court Tuesday.

Rosales said he was struggling with a sex addiction and has received treatment while in jail. His attorney asked for a year of probation.

"I look at you and say truly, 'I am not the same person I was,'" Rosales said. "I have discovered a lot about myself. I had my priorities wrong."

The judge ruled Rosales will serve two years in prison and one year of probation concurrently, but this will be consecutive to additional sentences he may face for other crimes.

Rosales is also charged with sexual misconduct in Washington County.

There, prosecutors say, he had an inappropriate relationship with a student at the high school where he worked as a school resource officer.

Rosales is set for a plea and sentencing hearing in the Washington County case on Jan. 31.