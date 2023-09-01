Finding your Body Type and Must Have Closet Staples for Fall with Kim Appelt

Kim Appelt is here today to talk about finding your body type and some must have pieces in your closet for this upcoming fall season. Kim is a renowned celebrity fashion stylist, founder of Styles by KimXO, and the author of the captivating book Style for Everybody, which is a fashion guidebook designed to cater to every body, no matter your shape or style. Kim's mission is to empower people to feel confident and good in their bodies through fashion – feeling less like they have nothing to wear and more like they have timeless options that encapsulate who they are. For more information, Kim is the author of the book titled "Style for Everybody."

