Federal immigration arrests in Manitowoc County increase to 24 as attorneys cite system uncertainty

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Department of Homeland Security has increased the number of people arrested in a federal operation in Manitowoc County last week to 24, up from the 21 originally reported.

Immigration attorneys say the operation highlights the uncertainty many immigrants face nationwide

as enforcement practices continue to evolve.

Stephen Berman, an immigration attorney in Milwaukee who has practiced immigration law since 1991, says the targeted arrests made in Manitowoc differ from the large-scale raids that sometimes make national headlines. However, he says the Manitowoc case shows how unpredictable the immigration system can be.

"An applicant for asylum coming in for an interview for asylum they were detained right there because they overstayed their visa. They might not have the interview for years … and in theory, all of them can be detained. I never saw it, and I've been doing it since 1991," Berman said.

Berman says the shifting landscape can cause confusion for both lawyers and their clients.

"The rules are so ill-defined that it's been a massive panic. One thing after the next after the next that we can't even keep up," Berman said.

He points out that the inconsistency in how enforcement decisions are made is another issue he encounters.

"I don't know and I haven't seen any rhyme or reason why they decide sometimes to detain people … it seems odd," Berman said.

Federal officials say the Manitowoc operation stemmed from an FBI investigation into human and drug trafficking. Homeland Security says some of those arrested had prior convictions, including sexual assault of a child, hit and run, DUI, and identity theft.

Two people were held at the Manitowoc County Jail the day of the arrests. Sheriff Dan Hartwig confirms one of the individuals is still being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on a federal warrant, while the other individual was released to ICE.

