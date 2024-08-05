Wellness Marketplace, Vale Health - Mark Lodes, MD

Mark Lodes, MD, chief medical officer and vice president of population health, talks about the Wellness Marketplace — a collaborative effort between Vale Health and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. Dr. Lodes also discusses how the Wellness Marketplace can help with setting wellness goals and provide guidance on the products available to meet those goals.
