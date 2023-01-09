Watch Now
Virtual care - Bradley Crotty, MD

Froedtert<br/>
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jan 09, 2023
Bradley Crotty, MD, family medicine physician, explains what virtual care is and the types of care you can receive in a Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin virtual visit appointment. Dr. Crotty also explains the difference between on-demand and scheduled virtual visits - both available via the Froedtert & MCW app.

