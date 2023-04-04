Watch Now
Upper extremity conditions - Connor Sullivan, MD

Posted at 4:48 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 17:48:11-04

Connor Sullivan, MD, orthopaedic surgeon, talks about the different types of upper extremity (shoulder, arm, elbow, hand, finger) conditions we treat and who is primarily affected by these conditions. Dr. Sullivan also talks about when and why you should seek treatment from the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin orthopaedic team.

