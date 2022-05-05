Stroke - Marek Cierny, MD

Marek Cierny, MD, neurologist, discusses the signs and symptoms of stroke (BE FAST) and what you should do if you or someone else experiences these symptoms. Dr. Cierny also talks about what you can do to minimize your stroke risk and the treatment options available at the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Froedtert Hospital.
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 12:44:55-04
