Watch
ShowsEveryday Health

Actions

SpineCare - Aditya Vedantam, MD

items.[0].image.alt
Froedtert<br/>
Aditya Vedantam<br/>
vedantam-aditya-spine.jpg
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 11:16:48-05

Aditya Vedantam, MD, neurosurgeon, talks about the common causes of back and neck pain and when to seek care. Dr. Vedantam also describes the benefits of receiving personalized treatment from our SpineCare Program  team, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, pain physicians, surgeons and chiropractors.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku