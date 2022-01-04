SpineCare - Aditya Vedantam, MD

Aditya Vedantam, MD, neurosurgeon, talks about the common causes of back and neck pain and when to seek care. Dr. Vedantam also describes the benefits of receiving personalized treatment from our SpineCare Program team, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, pain physicians, surgeons and chiropractors.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 11:16:48-05
